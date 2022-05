[File Photo]

Mariners and those living along the coastal areas near Gunu and Kese Village are requested to keep a lookout for four people who have been reported missing in Naviti waters this evening.

Police say the four left the Lautoka Wharf for Vuaki Village when they encountered some problems and had alerted authorities.

Search efforts could not commence due to rough seas.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone with information can contact 917.