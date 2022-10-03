Four men in custody for alleged abduction and assault

Four youths have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the abduction and assault of two men in Raiwai yesterday morning.

It’s believed one of the victims was walking home along Nairai Road at around 2am, when a car pulled up beside him.

FBC News has been reliably informed that three men then allegedly forced the victim into the car and took him to a house in Flagstaff, where he was allegedly assaulted.

Article continues after advertisement

Images shared with FBC News show the victim has suffered a deep knife wound and other injuries on his body.

The source says the victim managed to escape from the house and later reported the matter to the police.

Police say the victim is receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

Investigation continues.