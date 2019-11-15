Four men charged for alleged robbery

Four men have been charged following their alleged involvement in robbery at Enamamu, Nadi on Wednesday morning.

Police say it is alleged the suspects gained entrance through the front door of a house owned by a boat captain on Wednesday morning and took assorted items and some cash.

The men were arrested by the Western Task Force team few minutes later at the same location.

Police say all suspects were charged with two counts each of aggravated robbery, one count each of sexual assault while one of them has been charged with another count of serious assault.

All suspects will be produced in the Nadi Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Police are still looking for another suspect namely Waisake Naquta who is also believed to have been involved in this robbery.