News

Four men arrested for warehouse robbery

Aliki Bia Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @AlikiFBCNews
January 3, 2020 7:19 am

Four men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a robbery at a Warehouse Company in Laucala Beach, in Suva on New Year’s Eve.

The suspects who are believed to be in their 20’s were arrested yesterday at Kinoya village following a raid conducted by the Southern Division Task Force team and officers from the Valelevu Police Station.

The suspects allegedly entered the premises through the washroom window and stole a safe containing more than $14,000 cash and a CCTV footage decoder.

Article continues after advertisement

The matter was reported to the Valelevu Police Station by the company manager after he discovered the front door had been broken.

A police Investigation continues.

