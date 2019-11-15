Four Lautoka fishermen found, search underway for Labasa men

The four Lautoka fishermen who went missing during a fishing trip this week have been found.

Police confirm three of them were able to swim back to shore near Tavarua Island while the other fisherman swam safely to Lautoka.

It is alleged that the boat they were in was untied from the anchor due to a strong current and drifted while the fishermen were still underwater.

Meanwhile, the search is still underway for three fishermen in Labasa who also went missing during a fishing trip in Bua.

Fijians have been urged to follow daily weather updates given by the relevant authorities before deciding on a trip out at sea.