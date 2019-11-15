Four juveniles investigated for stoning police vehicle

Four juveniles are being investigated for allegedly throwing stones at a Police vehicle in Lautoka.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says these four juveniles are part of the group who were arrested for breaching curfew in the last forty-eight hours.

Tudravu confirms fifty-three people have been arrested altogether for breaching curfew.

Article continues after advertisement

He says for the first 24-hour period forty-one cases were registered with the Southern Division recording twenty cases, Western division recording eighteen cases, two reports in the central division and one in the Eastern division.

Tudravu says of the forty-one arrests, four were juveniles who were arrested in Lautoka and are also being investigated for their alleged involvement in a case of stoning.

They were arrested along with three other adults.

Police also arrested a man in his 70s who was drunk and driving around on Denarau Island.

A 41-year-old contractor of Sigatoka was arrested in Nadi and is possibly facing an additional charge of unlawful possession of illicit drugs after he was allegedly found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The arrests made in the Southern Division were recorded in Lami, Nabua, Valelevu and Nasinu.

Tudravu says of the 20 cases, ten involved those who were intoxicated during the time of the arrest.

The two cases recorded in the Central Division involved two men found drunk while the one case in the Eastern Division involved a 19-year- old student who was found drunk in Nausori Town.

Tudravu says from 11pm last night to 4am this morning, twelve cases were registered.

The Western and Eastern Divisions recorded five cases each while the Southern Division recorded two cases.

In the Western Division, the arrests were made in Lautoka and Namaka.

In Namaka, an 18-year- old woman and a 24- year- old man were found drunk and sitting at the Namaka Lane Bus Stop.

The arrests recorded in the Eastern Division were made in Nakasi and Nausori.

All four arrests made in Nausori involved those who were all drunk.

The two cases in the Southern Division were made in Nabua and Valelevu and both men were also drunk when they were arrested.