Four escape from Juvenile Boys Centre

A search is underway for four juveniles who escaped from the Juvenile Boys Centre in Samabula, Suva.

The matter was reported by the Juvenile Boys Centre watchman last night.

A fifth escapee, a 17- year- old was arrested by the Eastern Division Police Response Team this morning while police are still looking for the others.

The juvenile was arrested from Vunivivi in Nausori after a tip-off.

Police are advising the public that harboring escapees is illegal and anyone found doing this will be taken to task.

An investigation is ongoing.