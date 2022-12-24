Four dollar minimum wage in effect from January 1st

[File Photo]

The fourth and last tranche of minimum wage increase will be effective from January 1st.

The Ministry of Employment in a statement says the new rate for the National Minimum Wages will be four dollars per hour while the minimum rates for the 10 sectors are provided in the gazette notice.

The Ministry is urging all employers covered under the NMW (Amendment) Regulations 2022 and the 10 sectoral industries covered under the Wages (Amendment) Regulations 2022 to make the necessary changes to their wages records.

The 10 sectoral industries include Building and Civil and Electrical Engineering Trades, Hotel and Catering Trades, Manufacturing Industry, Mining and Quarrying, Printing Trades, Sawmilling and Logging Industry, Security Services, Wholesale and Retail Trades, Garment Industry, and Road Transport.

The Employment Ministry’s Labour Standard and Compliance Team will continue to conduct inspection of the implementation of the fourth and last tranche wage increase in all workplaces.

The Ministry says this is to ensure all workers are remunerated with the right wage rate.