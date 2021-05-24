Home

Four die in horrific road accident

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 6, 2021 7:36 am

A woman and three children died following a motor vehicle accident near Wainiyabia in Navua yesterday afternoon.

Police say the victims were passengers in a vehicle that was involved in a head-on collision with a bus.

The family residing in Kinoya were traveling to Sigatoka to attend a social function.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says the suspect who is the woman’s defacto husband was allegedly driving at high speed when he failed to negotiate a bend resulting in the unfortunate accident.

The suspect and another child who was also traveling in the same vehicle survived, however, they sustained serious injuries and are admitted to the Navua Hospital and Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The post mortem examinations of the four victims will be conducted soon.

Investigation continues.

 

