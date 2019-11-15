Four caught breaching quarantine order

Four men in Nadi were found to have breached quarantine order by exchanging items at Nalagi Hotel.

These men are being kept at the Hotel under quarantine.

They are among the fifteen individuals who were caught breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement

Six arrests were made in Sigatoka and Rakiraki. All individuals were drunk and found loitering in public places.

The arrests in the Southern Division were made in Vatuwaqa and Raiwaqa.

Two men and a woman were found drinking in public in Vatuwaqa while a 19-year-old man and a 33-year-old taxi driver were found drunk in Suva Point.