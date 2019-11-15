Home

Four arrested for breaching curfew

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
July 17, 2020 10:40 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

A 32-year-old man who was found intoxicated and walking along the Nausori Bridge was among four people arrested for COVID-19 breaches in the last 24 hours.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says there were a total of four people who were arrested for breaching nation-wide curfew hours.

From the Eastern Division a taxi driver in his 30s was arrested after he failed to give officers a valid reason and documentation for driving around during curfew hours.

The Southern Division recorded one case whereby a 48-year-old man was found drunk in Tamavua. He also faces an additional charge of attempted break-in.

In the Northern Division a 37-year-old man was found drunk in the Labasa town area.

 

 

