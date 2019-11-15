Four arrested for breaching curfew

Four people have been arrested for breaching curfew in the past 48 hours.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says from Sunday 11pm to Monday 4am, three arrests were recorded.

Two cases were reported in the Eastern Division while one case was reported in the Central Division.

Article continues after advertisement

The arrests recorded in the Eastern Division involved two men who were walking along Duilomaloma Road off Princess Road drunk.

Police say a 40-year-old taxi driver was also arrested at the Reservoir roadblock in Suva as he had no valid reason to be moving around during curfew hours.

From 11pm last night to 4am today, only one case was recorded in the Southern Division.

A 20-year-old construction worker was found walking along Lagilagi Road without any valid reason.