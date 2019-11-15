Home

Four arrested for aggravated robbery

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 26, 2019 10:32 am

Four men are in custody for their alleged involvement in aggravated robbery.

The incident happened early this week at a supermarket in Wairabetia in Lautoka.

Two of the suspects were arrested in Suva yesterday following a raid by the Taskforce Team.

The other two were arrested in Lautoka this morning.

Investigation continues.

