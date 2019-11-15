Four arrested for aggravated robbery

Four men are in custody for their alleged involvement in aggravated robbery.
The incident happened early this week at a supermarket in Wairabetia in Lautoka.
Two of the suspects were arrested in Suva yesterday following a raid by the Taskforce Team.
The other two were arrested in Lautoka this morning.
Investigation continues.
