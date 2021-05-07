Foundation to assist 500 families

Sai Prema Foundation will be assisting 500 families in Nadi, Lautoka, Ba and Rakiraki by distributing grocery packs.

Foundation Director, Sumeet Tappoo says this is in addition to their ongoing national food distribution program.

Since its commencement in 2016, the foundation has assisted thousands of individuals.

Tappoo says the challenges faced by families due to the current restricted movement has motivated them to do more.

The Foundation will be delivering grocery packs with their ground-based partners.