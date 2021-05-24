Home

News

Foul play ruled out in recent deaths

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 1, 2021 1:01 pm
Police investigations into two bodies discovered last month have concluded.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro, says they have ruled that the 19-year-old cane cutter found under a bridge in Natabua, Lautoka on Sunday died from drowning.

In another case, the 50-year-old man found dead in Votualevu, Nadi, on Wednesday, has been classified as a medical case who had an existing medical history.

Police are still investigating the other cases.

These includes the bodies found in Sawani, Nausori and Teidamu, Lautoka.

