Foul play ruled out in recent deaths
October 1, 2021 1:01 pm
Police investigations into two bodies discovered last month have concluded.
Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro, says they have ruled that the 19-year-old cane cutter found under a bridge in Natabua, Lautoka on Sunday died from drowning.
In another case, the 50-year-old man found dead in Votualevu, Nadi, on Wednesday, has been classified as a medical case who had an existing medical history.
Police are still investigating the other cases.
These includes the bodies found in Sawani, Nausori and Teidamu, Lautoka.
