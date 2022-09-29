Fossil fuel no longer the future of shipping: Ali

World Maritime Day celebration in Suva today.

Relying on fossil fuel is no longer the future of shipping. The future is a newer technology, and cleaner fuel.

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali made the comment while speaking at the World Maritime Day celebration in Suva today.

This year’s World Maritime Day theme is “New Technologies for Greener Shipping”

Article continues after advertisement



World Maritime Day celebration in Suva today.

Nationally, The Permanent Secretary for Trade says Fiji has legislated the commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through the Climate Change Act 2021.

Fiji has also pledged to reduce shipping emissions by 40 percent by 2030.

“We, as a nation, contribute only 0.006 percent to global emissions. But we have never shied away from taking a leadership role or decisive steps.”

We have made a global commitment of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, under the Paris Agreement.”

Board Chairperson Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji David Kolitagane

Fiji has more than 5000 registered vessels.

“We anticipate this number will continue to increase and we encourage our stakeholders to continue to invest in the shipping industry to consider more energy options that will help save our environment but also our future generations.”

Ali says Shipping played an important role during the pandemic, when most of the world was shut the Maritime sector stood strong and took on a greater role.

While airports were closed, He says seaports kept operating.

Over 80 percent of world trade is transported by international shipping

In Fiji, this percentage is even higher

Ali says not only does the sector connect tourists across our islands, but it is also a critical link for trade, fuel and basic supplies.

The event was held at the Suva civic centre where maritime stakeholders attended.