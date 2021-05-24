Home

Forum endorses Declaration protecting maritime boundaries

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 13, 2021 4:05 pm

Pacific Island Forum Leaders have endorsed a Declaration on Preserving Maritime Zones in the Face of Climate Change-Related Sea-Level Rise.

Prime Minister and Forum Chair, Voreqe Bainimarama says it’s a milestone decision that will protect the maritime boundaries of member countries that threatened global warming.

“Importantly, the Declaration proclaims that sea-level rise –– which we know is baked in by current levels of emissions –– will not cause us to reduce our maritime boundaries or our rights and entitlements that flow from them.”

Bainimarama says this is the Forum’s good-faith interpretation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea as it applies to climate change-related sea-level rise.

81 days from COP26, leaders reaffirmed that climate change is the single greatest threat to the Pacific, calling for urgent action by the international community to meet its financing commitments.

COVID-19 was also on the agenda with Pacific Leaders renewing commitment to vaccinating their communities in order to move the Pacific forward.

Bainimarama has also committed to rebuilding the solidarity of the Forum with a way forward that works for all parties and restores their full strength.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.