Forty people arrested for breaching COVID-19 restrictions

Fourty people were arrested for breaching COVID-19 restrictions including a case of breach of self-quarantine measures.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says a man in his 60s allegedly breached COVID-19 quarantine restrictions while under quarantine at the Nalagi Hotel between the 25th of September to the 9th of October.

There were twenty breaches of curfew restriction arrests recorded between 11pm Friday night to 4am Saturday morning.

The Western Division recorded eight cases, seven in the Central, Eastern three and two in the Southern division.

The two arrests made in the Southern Division were made in Nasinu and Raiwaqa involving a juvenile who was found walking around in Kalabu while a 29-year- old labourer was drunk and standing along Gaji Road looking for transport.

The three arrests made in the Eastern Division involved a 22-year-old woman and two men who were found drunk in Nausori town.

A woman and a man were found drunk along Mark Street whereas the remaining five arrests involved men walking around in public without any valid reasons.

Of the eight arrests made in the Western Division, six men were drunk during their time of arrests.

From 11pm last night to 4am today, the Southern Division recorded twelve reports, North five and Western two cases.

All cases were linked to alcohol including a juvenile who was arrested drunk near Wailea Settlement.