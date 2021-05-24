Former vendors’ restaurant thrives in Sigatoka

Home

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 3, 2022 11:50 am

Sigatoka market vendors have commended the effort of nine entrepreneurs, co-owners of a restaurant that sells home-cooked meals.

Entrepreneur, Aminiasi Radrodro say they use to sell outside the market in past years before they decided to set up a restaurant to cater to the increasing demand from vendors.

He adds they’ve defied all odds to establish the restaurant, which has been thriving since its inception a few months ago.

“We would like to thank God for his provision. This restaurant was established in a short period. We have been operating at the height of the pandemic and we are thankful that customers can now dine in, which has boosted our earnings.”

Radrodro says the restaurant is attracting more customers.

Entrepreneur, Ana Toviri believes there is still more room to improve the business outlook.

“This is just the beginning, and we hope to expand over the next few months, should the situation improve.”

Meanwhile, the selling of produce at the Sigatoka market is picking up, especially after the re-opening of our international border for visitor travel.

 

