Former US envoy was suspicious of Rabuka

A biography written by former United States Ambassador to Fiji Osman Siddique has revealed details about the 2000 coup, making specific mention of certain key players.

One man, who is mentioned repeatedly, is Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Osman Siddique infers that he was suspicious of Sitiveni Rabuka’s involvement in the 2000 coup after hearing of activities between him, former military officers, and tribal leaders.

Speaking to FBC News, Rabuka says he’s already explained that he had nothing to do with members of the former Counter Revolutionary Warfare Unit exercising on his property in Vanua Levu.

“Without my knowledge, they did a cross-bay amphibious exercise and landed on my estate without my knowledge.”

In the book Leaps of Faith, Siddique tells of his meeting with Rabuka a day after the takeover of parliament in 2000.

He describes how Rabuka walked into the US envoys office, raised his hands, and said ‘Not guilty – I didn’t do it’. However, Siddique says he took the former coup leader’s assurances with a grain of salt and kept tabs on his movements in the following days.

Rabuka says he’s had to defend his name for a decade now, and he isn’t too pleased with how he is reflected in the book.

“So people have put together their own views of what might have happened. It is said that a person of his calibre and status has put that in a book because many people will believe that with no opportunity given to anybody to correct it.”

The book also tells of how Rabuka approached the US Ambassador asking to be Fiji’s next representative to the United States.

However, the Leader of the Social Democratic Liberal Party insists he was told by the then interim government that he would be given the diplomatic posting.

The irony in this instance is that Siddique’s appointment as US Ambassador to Fiji almost did not happen because the Rabuka led government of 1998 had reservations about Siddique because of his ethnicity. He is Bangladeshi by birth and a Muslim.