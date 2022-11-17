Former UK ambassador among prisoners to be freed in Myanmar

[Source: BBC]

Myanmar’s military has released 6,000 prisoners including a former UK ambassador, a Japanese filmmaker and an Australian adviser to the country’s ousted leader.

Ex-diplomat Vicky Bowman and Toru Kubota were jailed earlier this year while Sean Turnell was detained shortly after the 2021 coup.

The military junta said the pardons were to mark Myanmar National Day.

The military has arrested more than 16,000 people since seizing power.

It overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government in February 2021 – sparking huge protests across the country and a widespread resistance movement.