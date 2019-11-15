Former SODELPA Vice President passes away

The Social Democratic Liberal Party’s former Vice President Ro Dona Takaleiyale has passed away.

Burebasaga Paramount Chief Ro Teimumu Kepa says Ro Dona was pivotal in the Party in his role of helping SODELPA prepare for the 2014 General Election.

Kepa says the late Taukei Navolau was renowned for his easy nature and the ability to put everybody around him at ease, even in the most tense of situations.

She adds Ro Dona was instrumental in various awareness and campaign programmes particularly in areas of the Vanua as he was well connected – which enabled the Party to visit different villages and communities.

SODELPA has extended their heartfelt condolences, in particular to the Takaleiyale family and the Vanua of Burebasaga for their great loss.