Former SODELPA General Secretary passes away

Senior member of the Social Democratic Liberal Party Pio Tabaiwalu has passed away.

FBC News understood that Tabaiwalu passed away early yesterday morning.

SODELPA’s General Secretary Emele Duitutraga has also confirmed his passing to FBC News, however, an official statement is yet to be released.

Tabaiwalu was instrumental in the founding of SODELPA.

He was the party’s first General Secretary and had also recently applied for the leadership position.

He was amongst five other candidates vying for the position which also includes Sitiveni Rabuka, Viliame Gavoka, Aseri Radrodro, and Ro Filipe Tuisawau.