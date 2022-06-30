Former SG is USP PLTP Director

Sharvada Nand Sharma

Former Fijian Solicitor General, Sharvada Nand Sharma is now the Director of Professional Legal Training Program with the School of Law and Social Sciences at the University of the South Pacific.

However, the university has not answered questions on whether the position was advertised and if Sharma had applied for the role.

FBC News understands there was a person acting in the role up until last week before the appointment of Sharma took place and he is believed to have started in his new role on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

We contacted Sharma, who referred all queries to USP, while attempts to get a comment on the matter from USP Vice-Chancellor, Pal Ahluwalia hasn’t been successful.

Sharma was terminated as the SG last year by former President Jioji Konrote., after which he filed a case against his dismissal had filed legal action in November last year.

The judgment was to have been delivered on notice.

This position became vacant with the untimely passing away of Nainendra Nand last year.

The university says as Director, Sharma will have the overall responsibility for all PLT courses offered at USP.