Former RKS Principal calls for stronger action

Ratu Kadavulevu School former Principal Pio Veivoli has called on the current Principal to investigate the video showing the alleged brutal beating of a student.

Veivoli says he was unaware of the incident that occurred when he was the RKS Principal last year.

He says he would have taken immediate action if he had known about the issue.

The now retired Veivoli has stressed that there are anti-bullying policies that the Ministry emphasizes which all Heads of Schools should adhere to.

“Now RKS has a change of leadership, we have a new principal and some of those students, those who were on the video they are still there in the school. I think the best thing for the existing principal now is to investigate because he already has the evidence which is the video. He must deal with the students and inform the general public what are the actions that he is going to take or he has already taken. Even I was told that the victim was taken to Korovou Police Station for interviews. They could have collected information just to reassure the parents that the child is safe.”

FBC News believes there will be a meeting tomorrow between the Education Ministry, the RKS Old Boys Association and some of the members of the Parents, Teachers Association.

Police continue to investigate the alleged assault with the video of the beating having gone viral on social media.

Stay with us for more on this developing story.