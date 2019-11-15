Former resort worker sells pastries to assist husband

Unemployed for almost three months has not deterred a mother of three as she continues to help her husband provide for their family.

Thirty-three year old Olivia Colati of Lautoka , a former resort worker says she now has shifted her focus to her baking business while she hopes the situation normalizes.

“I told my husband I should bake some pies, what for to sell so at least it can help him out as well plus I don’t want to depend on the government assistance and my FNPF so I thought I have enough savings how about I just started with that.”

Colati who has been in the tourism industry for the past 16 years says, the last time she received pay from her former employer was in March.

However she says, the baking business has been a blessing.

“It has helped us pay for our EFL, water bill, do shopping at home and right now my kids are with my in laws so we send money to them as well.”

Colati says this is also the first time for her to be at home this long.