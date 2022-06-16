Former PS and local artist join Unity Fiji

[File Photo]

Former Permanent Secretary for Education Iowane Tiko has been named as a provisional candidate for the Unity Fiji Party.

Tiko who also worked as PS for Youth and Sports was suspended in 2018 as he was being investigated by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube has announced 32 candidates for the upcoming General Election including former FijiFirst member Alivereti Nabulivou.

Among the female candidates are former Minister for Industry and Commerce Adi Sivia Qoro and popular local artist and lawyer Natalie Raikadroka.

Narube says 30 percent of their candidates will be women and more names will be announced later.

Unity Fiji intends to field 55 candidates for the upcoming General Election.