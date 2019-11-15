Home

Former Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase passes away

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 21, 2020 12:05 pm
Former Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase has passed away. [File Photo]

Former Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase has passed away.

FBC News has been informed by family members that Qarase was admitted last week at the Oceania Private Hospital in Suva following a short illness and has passed away this morning.

Qarase served as the sixth Prime Minister of the country from 2000 to 2006.

He is originally from Mavana, Vanua Balavu, in Lau.

