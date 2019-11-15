Home

Former Police Commissioner Esala Teleni passes away

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 1, 2020 6:50 am

Former Fiji Police Commissioner and Diplomat Esala Teleni has died.

He passed away on Friday night.

Teleni served as a Commissioner of Police from 2007 to 2010 before he became Fiji’s Ambassador to China up until 2014, followed by a posting to Papua New Guinea.

Teleni had also represented Fiji on the rugby pitch as a player, national captain and later on taking up coaching.

During the Fiji Rugby Union Sports Awards last night, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama paid tribute to the late Teleni saying he was a great servant of the nation.

 

