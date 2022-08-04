Former Parliament SG continues to give evidence: Radrodro Trial

[File Photo]

The defense counsel for Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Salote Radrodro has continued cross examining former Secretary General to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua.

Namosimalua who is taking the witness stand was the Secretary General to Parliament from 2014 till 2021. As the Chief Administration Officer, her responsibilities included approving allowances for Members of Parliament.

Yesterday, the court heard from Namosimalua that for MPs living 30 kilometers outside of Parliament, they are entitled to an allowance as part of their benefits.

Article continues after advertisement

Defence lawyer Simione Valenitabua has presented exhibits of various subsistence allowance forms in court as part of the cross examination.

It is alleged that Radrodro falsely stated that her permanent residence was in Namulomulo village, Nabouwalu, Bua, and obtained $37,920 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The defence highlighted to Namosimalua that Radrodro was already residing in Namulomulo village Bua when the letter had been submitted to the Parliament secretary General’s Office indicating her relocation from Tacirua East to Bua effective from June 9th 2019.

Namosimalua confirmed the defense is correct.

Valenitabua also pointed out Radrodro’s phone call records during the 9th and 10th of June 2019 which showed it was made from Nabouwalu, Bua.

The Defense also asked Namosimalua if it would save Parliament funds when Radrodro is based in Suva rather than travelling regularly from Bua to which Namosimalua agreed.

The trial continues.