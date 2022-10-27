Former MP was residing in Vunidawa: Witness

A Dairy Shop Manager from Vunidawa today informed the Anti-Corruption court that former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash was consistently living in Vunidawa, Naitasiri since 2018.

Ulamila Buikanima, a defence witness said from 2018 she recalls Prakash would visit the shop two to three times a week to drop off fresh produce from his farm to be sold at the shop.

When questioned by the defense counsel whether she can recall where Prakash was residing in 2018, Buikanima responded that the former MP resided at Vunidawa in Naitasiri.

Prakash is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The trial continues.