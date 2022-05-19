Former manager charged with theft, on bail

[File Photo]

A former manager of a company in Lautoka who allegedly stole more than $200,000 has been granted a cash bail bond of $1,000 by the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

Abdul Kadar is alleged to have stolen a total amount of $224,563.46 by raising falsified documents.

In court today, the 51-year-old was told to provide a surety, surrender his travel documents, not to reoffend, and a stop departure was placed on him.

It’s alleged the offence took place between August 29th 2018 and April 30th 2019 while the accused was employed as the office manager for Oceania Water Groups Limited and Water Imports Fiji.

He will reappear on August 15th.