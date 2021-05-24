Home

News

Former HA board resigned: Seeto

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 29, 2021 12:50 pm
Former Housing Authority Board Chair, Lorraine Seeto.

Former Housing Authority Board Chair, Lorraine Seeto, has confirmed that she and others have resigned from the board.

Seeto made the clarification this morning, following speculations that the board members have been terminated and replaced.

Seeto became Housing Authority board chair last year and was also a board member of the Public Rental Board.

She highlights Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum had also earlier made a public statement regarding their resignation.

She also clarified that she has resigned as a Board member of the Public Rental Board and was not terminated as speculated.

Opposition Member of Parliament, Niko Nawaikula, had made a post on his Facebook page claiming former Housing Authority board members have been terminated.

 

