Former FRA Chief sets record straight

Former Chief Executive of the Fiji Roads Authority Jonathan Moore has hit out at people trying to politicize the FRA.

In a statement today, Moore says he is frustrated at having spent 3 years working in an extremely intense environment and having to fend off those seeking to gain from politicizing the FRA.

He has named Opposition MP Lenora Qereqeretabua for distorting his comments in an interview.

Moore adds many of her peers seem to do the same on a regular basis.

The former FRA CEO adds he came to Fiji with no interest in politics, and no political agenda and that he leaves the same way.

He also says neither the government nor the opposition parties have been a hindrance, and none has affected or influenced what he has done in any way.