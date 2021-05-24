Home

Former Forestry Minister passes away

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 24, 2022 4:30 pm
Osea Naiqamu

Member of Parliament and former Minister for Forestry Osea Naiqamu has passed away.

Naiqamu passed away at his home in Natabua in Lautoka yesterday morning after a short illness.

Naiqam resigned from Cabinet in June 2021 to focus on his health, for which he recently sought treatment.

Article continues after advertisement

Naiqamu has served as a member of Cabinet from 2014 as the Minister for Fisheries and Forests, and as the Minister for Forestry in 2016.

In 2018, he was appointed again as the Minister for Forestry following his re-election to Parliament.

He will be laid to rest on Friday.

Naiqamu is survived by his wife, five children, and five grandchildren.

