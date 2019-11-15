Former flight attendants updated on current situation during AGM

Members of the Fiji Flight Attendants Trade Union were updated on the situation with Fiji Airways during their Annual General Meeting in Lautoka.

President, Joe McGowan says it was also a perfect opportunity to speak to members in person and discuss other pending issues.

“We have quite a few members that attended which is good and we made quorum easily and that just points towards people taking an active interest in the Unions activity so far.”

McGowan says it was good to note that the majority of their members have found some sort of employment.

He says members were even hired to provide catering and sound system for the AGM.

More than 160 members were present during the AGM.

The ongoing court tribunal between the Union and Fiji Airways will now be called in Lautoka next week.