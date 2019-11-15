Former flight attendants cherish moments of travelling

A former Fiji Airways cabin crew has stated that it’s not the end of the road for him after receiving his termination letter on Monday.

Speaking to FBC News from Lautoka, Lyndon O’Connor says that despite the unfortunate event, he will forever cherish the moments he flew with the airline.

“I was just lost for words I did not know how to process it and waking up to a whole new day today and looking back im just thankful for the opportunity to fly for Fiji Airways and Ive always wanted to fly as a cabin crew years before. I used to apply every year sending my application and it 2015 I finally got my shot.”

Article continues after advertisement

O’Connor says it will be tough especially being unemployed however he says life goes on.

The 31 year old also says he will now focus on his grog business.

Another former flight attendant that is among the more than 700 Fiji Airways staff that are now jobless is Melita Nukuvou.

Nukuvou a mother of two who is still coming to terms with what transpired yesterday morning says she will continue to provide for her family.

“My husband and I started doing some gardening at home planting vegetables like eggplant, cabbage what we can eat everyday but so far my in-laws we’ve been helping them out with the farm.”

The 26 year old who has been flying for 6 years says she has been spending time with family in order to keep her mind off the termination that happened yesterday.

For Lyndon O’Connor and Melita Nukuvou the two have outright stated that they would rejoin Fiji Airways if the opportunity is available in the future.