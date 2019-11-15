Former flea market vendors work to rebuild businesses

88 former flea market vendors are working together to support each other and help each other rebuild after losing their businesses in a fire last month.

The group has set up a group on social media platform, Facebook called flea market survivors and are using the platform to slowly assist each other.

A group representative Andrew Lee says most of the members of the group are women but they do what they can for each other as they seek assistance to rebuild their businesses.

“Supporting these women is my priority because we’ve been together in the flea market for more than 10 years and we’ve known each other for that long, so we are like a family. The Ministry of Women has called a few of these women, so six of them have been selected to go up to the Ministry of Women and they are representing to go and see what assistance they can give to us.”

Lee says while some have farms to help them, others are merely looking for any assistance to be able to restart their businesses.