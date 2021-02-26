Former Fijians residing in Auckland are safe

Former Fijians in Auckland, New Zealand are safe, but the current situation is grim after the emergence of the UK variant of the coronavirus.

Fijian Honorary Consul in Auckland Harish Lodhia says they haven’t received any call for help from Fijian families.

“It’s a blanket rule for everybody. Whether it be Fijians, Samoans, Tongans, or Maori, everybody is in the same boat. Until and unless we hear from any particular family that they are in dire states and need assistance that’s when we help but up to now we have not had any such requests.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Secretary of NZ Fiji Football, Mohammed Asaf, says the situation is under control, adding that residents are coping well, having gotten used to the lockdown.

“So I have contacted all my team officials and the delegates of the teams. I have also sent emails and they replied that they are doing well.”

Asaf adds unity among the Fijian community is important.

Auckland has moved to alert level 3 lockdown for seven days, following an announcement from NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday.