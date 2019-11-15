Former Fijian helps develop hijab for NZ Police

A former Fiji citizen has helped introduce a hijab into the official uniform of the New Zealand Police Force.

The BBC reports that new recruit Constable Zeena Ali will become the first officer to wear the official hijab.

Constable Ali, who was born in Fiji and moved to New Zealand as a child, told New Zealand media that she decided to join the police after the Christchurch terror attack.

New Zealand Police say they’ve introduced a hijab into their official uniform to encourage more Muslim women to join.

A spokesperson said they aimed to create an “inclusive” service reflecting the country’s “diverse community”.

Work to develop the hijab for its uniform began in late 2018 in response to a request from police staff who visited secondary schools.

[Source: BBC]