Former Fiji citizen donates 100k to his primary school in Nadi

A former Fiji citizen still has a soft spot for his birth country despite starting a new chapter and making a living in Canada more than 30 years ago.

Binay Prakash has over the years continued to visit Fiji to give back to where it all began for him—Malamala Public School in Nadi.

Prakash recently donated $100,000 to build a new school hall and other amenities.

He says this is what he loves and the primary school is where it all began for him.

“It’s a special connection, you got to understand that your life starts from somewhere and obviously when it was my childhood this is the school I went to and its special and i’m still attached to it. I bring kids here to show them where we got our primary education.”

In fond memories of growing up in the area, Prakash recalled the days when he would at times walk to school on the dusty gravel road with his friends.

His frequent visits to the school are also to ensure the kids are giving their best, which will propel them on their journey.

“We decided to give back to something we came from and make sure that the students and the community get to use the place and make it functional. I know in our days we used to stand outside and have assemblies with no shade anywhere, so I just wanted to put a roof over the children’s heads. “

Prakash says he will continue to support the school in any way possible.

Malamala Public School has a total roll of 235 students.