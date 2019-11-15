Former Fiji Airports CEO to be laid to rest

The late former Chief Executive of Fiji Airports and Executive Chair of Fiji Pine Faiz Khan will be laid to rest this evening.

Khan’s body was flown into Nadi this afternoon where staff of Fiji Airports and Fiji Pine bid their farewells.

He had been evacuated to Brisbane Australia for medical treatment, but died two days ago after a short illness.

The funeral tonight is being attended by family, friends, members of the government and Khan’s colleagues from the private sector.

He is survived by his wife Jaucinta and their two sons.