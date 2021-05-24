Former FHL CEO fronts court in PNG

Former Chief Executive of Fijian Holdings Limited Sitiveni Weleilakeba, who is the statutory manager COMRADE Trustee Services Limited in Papua New Guinea has been charged with forgery and fraudulently utter.

It is alleged that he used more than 665,000 Kina belonging to the fund.

It is alleged that last year, Weleilakeba forged a payslip from the CSLT to himself showing that he was receiving pay as an employee at CSLT and pays taxes to Papua New Guinea Internal Revenue Commission (IRC) and sent it to the Fiji tax office.

It is also alleged that Weleilakeba’s letter to the Fijian tax office regarding his tax status in PNG was misleading.

Weleilakeba appeared in the Waigani Committal Court in PNG this week

The matter was adjourned to 10th March.

In 2011 Weleilakeba was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption with one count of conspiracy to effect an unlawful purpose that is to contravene the provisions of the Companies Cap Act, one count of forgery and one count of uttering a forged document.

However, he was discharged after FICAC filed a Nolle Prosequi.

He was also one of the witnesses during the trial of late Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase who was charged with six counts of abuse of office and three counts of discharge of duty.