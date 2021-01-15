Former festival committee executive reported to FICAC

Former executives of the Hibiscus Festival committee were misusing facilities given by the Suva City Council.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar revealed that one particular individual was using the Suva City Council property to run a second hand clothing store and park rental vehicles.

She says there was no accountability on the part of certain individuals who used to run the Hibiscus Festival.

The SCC had provided space for the former committee to manage and run the festival.

The former executive has been reported to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

According to Kumar, the mother of all festivals has an annual budget of close to $1m.