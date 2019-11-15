Former FCEF president highlights challenges post 2000 coup

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation was in its dark times post 2000 coup.

This was highlighted by former president David Aidney during his address at the Association’s diamond jubilee celebrations.

Aidney says during his term as vice president from 1999 to 2000 he was concerned with the fall in membership.

He says he received a lot of negative feedback from members such as the Fiji Sugar Corporation, the then Emperor Gold Mines, and Air Pacific.

He says the Federation was not valued by many members at the time.

“Some were questioning and some of the big members were actually telling me they were about not to renew their membership because they saw little value and in those days not sure what it is now but you paid so much per employee and the big boys like FSC had a very high membership and they weren’t happy.”

Aidney highlighted the business environment post-May 2000 was challenging however, the Federation worked hard to meet the needs of its members.

Aidney says he wanted to make a difference as a president and got the Federation out of the rut.

“And with ILO’s help, we sought the help of a consultant because at that stage it was quite personal and we had a lady from, ILO she came around and did a membership review and she helped us set up a succession plan.”

He adds although it took a couple of years to recover and get through the challenges, the help of former chair Nesbitt Hazelman and Kameli Batiweti has pushed the organization to what it is today.

Aidney congratulated the members of the council and the board for tackling the challenges that came their way.