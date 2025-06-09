Former FBC CEO and CFO to take plea next month

[Photo: FILE]

Former Chief Executive of the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and current Chief Financial Officer, Vimlesh Sagar, are expected to take their plea next month.

The two who have been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The prosecution was to provide particulars of the case; however, they sought more time.

Article continues after advertisement

FICAC Counsel insisted that Sayed-Khaiyum and Sagar enter their pleas; however, this was deferred after defence counsel argued they would only do so once the particulars were provided

In this matter, Sayed-Khaiyum faces one charge of abuse of office and one charge of general dishonesty, causing a loss.

Sagar is charged with one count of general dishonesty, causing a loss.

The charges stem from allegations involving the tender and procurement of a vehicle valued at $207,470.00.

The matter has been adjourned to March 5th for plea and particulars alleging the loss.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.