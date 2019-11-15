Former Director takes Higher Education Commission Director to Court

Fiji Higher Education Commission

former Acting Director Nikhat Shameem has taken legal action against the Commission.

The matter was called before Justice Anjala Wati in the Employment Relations Court today.

Shameem was appointed Acting Director last year while continuing her duties as Deputy Director.

Article continues after advertisement

Shameem raised certain grievances with the Commission for failing to appoint a substantive Director, to comply with the Public Service Commission guidelines on the period allowed for acting positions, breach of Section 12 of the Commission Act by interacting directly with the Secretariat staff, undermining the Director and encouraging staff insubordination, and failure to comply with the PSC General Orders in not completing Shameem’s performance assessment within the require time periods.

According to documents filed in court the Commission then served her a letter of suspension pending an independent investigation.

The Commission later terminated her contract.

Shameem’s lawyer filed for legal redress claiming the termination was unjustified.

Shameem is claiming a salary payout to the end of her contract on October 1st, 2021; damages for pain and suffering, and reputational damages among few other claims.

The matter has been adjourned to the 2nd of December.