News

Former Corrections Officer claims golden opportunity

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 24, 2020 3:34 pm

Former Corrections Officer Peceli Tubelili was lost for words after confirmation of employment in Australia under the Pacific Labour Scheme.

The 30-year-old says he was a civil servant for four years before resigning and went back to his village in Daviqele, Nabukelevu in Kadavu to plant yaqona, dalo, vegetables, and fruits to sustain them.

Tubelili says he was not hesitant about taking this golden opportunity.

“I was with the Fiji Corrections for four years. I then resigned to plant dalo and yaqona in the village back in Kadavu. This is like a dream come true as it is an avenue to assist my family financially.”

Sakeo Nacani a resident of Korotari in Labasa says money earned will be used for the rehabilitation work after TC Yasa.

“Our house was badly damaged after TC Yasa. This employment opportunity will greatly assist my family in rebuilt our house.”

The second batch of 184 meat workers will commence their work in Australia by the end of next month.

