Former CFL employee jailed for manslaughter

Former Communications Fiji Limited employee Viliame Ratoto has been sentenced to nine years imprisonment.

32-year-old Ratoto pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, one count of breach of zero alcohol limit and one count of disobedience of lawful order.

He was sentenced in the Suva High Court this afternoon.

Ratoto caused the death of two sisters, 26-year-old Archana Chand and 35-year-old Amrita Chand in Nasinu in 2018.

The Court heard on September 16th, 2018, Ratoto who was intoxicated, lost control of the vehicle he was driving which then hit the two sisters who were walking along Kanace Road in Nasinu.

He was driving the company vehicle at the time.

Ratoto was already legally banned from driving when the incident took place.

In his sentencing, the judge told Ratoto that his negative driving attitude claimed two lives from one family and was also told he had caused untold misery to the family of the victims.

He is eligible for parole after serving eight years imprisonment.