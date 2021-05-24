Former bartender makes $1,200 a week selling juice

A former bartender who opened a juice bar is now earning an estimated $1,200 a week.

29-year-old Silivenusi Waqa says it was difficult for him and his family when the first wave of COVID-19 hit, but he was determined to find a source of income.

This determination gave him the idea to start selling juice, which aligned with his skills from the years he worked in the tourism sector.

Waqa says there is no turning back as he plans to open several more juice bars in the Central Division.

“I always wanted to do something on my own, I want to inspire my families especially my younger siblings who are doing well in school. They’re studying nursing and marine engineering. (But for me) I want to open my own business. It’s been going on for a year now and so far so good”

Waqa sells iced tea and other fresh fruit juices and has a large customer base who come back for more.

He says he enjoys being a small business owner and doesn’t plan on returning to his previous job any time soon.